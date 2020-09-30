Coronavirus claims thousands of parents, caregivers, study finds

An estimated 4,200 out of the 4 million children living in New York have lost a parent or caregiver to the novel coronavirus, with 57% of those deaths occurring in the Bronx, Brooklyn and Queens areas of the state, according to a study published Wednesday.

As many as 1 in 1,000 children in New York on average lost a parent or caregiver to the disease between March and July 2020, according to the researchers.

In the two-part analysis conducted by United Hospital Fund and Boston Consulting Group, researchers found that Black and Hispanic children experienced parental and caregiver deaths from coronavirus at twice the rate of Asian and White children.

“Losing a parent or caregiver during childhood is a particularly acute adversity, one that raises a child’s risk of experiencing a range of poor outcomes over their lifetime, including poorer mental and physical health,” researchers wrote. “These children and their families will require ongoing support and investment to ensure that the next generation won’t remain victims of this current COVID-19 pandemic. Given the magnitude of the challenge for state and local authorities, federal support will be crucial.”

New York is currently seeing a spike in new coronavirus cases, particularly in the Brooklyn and Queens areas. The daily rate of infection increased from 1.93% to 3.25% on Tuesday, according to Mayor Bill de Blasio, marking the highest spike since June.

“That is a cause for real concern,” de Blasio said, noting that if the seven-day average remains above 3%, the city would be forced to shut down schools again.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo has appealed to religious leaders, namely the Orthodox Jewish community, to adhere to the rules on social gatherings and following social distancing guidelines.

“These public health rules apply to every religious community … I happen to be Roman Catholic and I had to cancel the St. Patrick’s Day Parade,” he said.

As of Wednesday, New York had nearly 457,700 coronavirus cases and recorded over 33,150 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

