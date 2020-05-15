Coronavirus claims life of Chicago boy, 12: officials

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

A 12-year-old Chicago, Ill., boy died after contracting the novel coronavirus, making him the youngest COVID-19-related fatality in Cook County, according to local reports.

The boy died early Thursday at Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, Cook County spokeswoman Natalia Derevyanny told the Chicago Sun-Times.

The child was identified by NBC Chicago as Ernesto Guzman of Gage Park, a neighborhood within the city. He passed away from pneumonia and a COVID-19 infection but also had underlying issues such as asthma, sleep apnea, and Charcot-Marie Tooth Disorder, a neuromuscular disorder. All were listed as contributing factors in his death, according to local reports.

The Chicago Teachers Union took to Facebook with a post addressing the 12-year-old’s death, saying teachers were “saddened and devastated in sharing news of the loss of one of our children to COVID-19.”

According to recent estimates, Illinois has seen 87,937 cases of the novel virus and nearly 4,000 virus-related deaths.