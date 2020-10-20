Coronavirus cases in this state reach record high over the weekend

Missouri reported a record number of coronavirus cases over the weekend.

The Show-Me State on Saturday reported a record of some 2,357 new cases of COVID-19, the Associated Press reported. An estimated 1,768 new cases were reported on Sunday.

The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases has also increased, with 1,298.71 new cases reported on Oct. 3 compared to 1,528.29 reported on Saturday.

Overall, the state has a positivity rate is 19.7%, but some counties — namely Holt, New Madrid, Osage, Stoddard, Dekalb and Moniteau — have a positivity rate above 50%, per the outlet.

GLOBAL CORONAVIRUS SURGE WILL LEAD TO MORTALITY SPIKE, WHO WARNS

As of Saturday, the state ranked 10th in the nation for the highest rate of new cases per 100,000 residents, recording some 399.55 cases per 100,000 residents over the past two weeks, according to the Associated Press.

In total, Missouri has 156,696 cases of COVID-19 with more than 2,500 total deaths.

The news comes after the number of coronavirus cases in the U.S. last week rose by 11%, with Midwest states hit the hardest, according to a recent analysis. The report also found that 29 out of 50 states have seen cases rise for a least two weeks in a row.

As of Tuesday morning, all 50 states plus the District of Columbia have reported confirmed cases of COVID-19, tallying more than 8,214,754 illnesses and at least 220,133 deaths.

