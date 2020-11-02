Coronavirus cases in Texas surpass 900,000, state data shows

Coronavirus cases in Texas surpassed 900,000 over the weekend, according to state estimates.

As of Sunday, some 904,855 cases of the novel virus were reported in the Lone Star State, with more than 4,000 new cases reported on Sunday alone. Overall, more than 18,000 lives have been lost to COVID-19 in Texas, including the 53 new fatalities reported on Sunday.

Additionally, more than 5,600 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state.

Texas is No. 2 in the nation for the most cases of the deadly virus reported in the past seven days, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Illinois has reported the most in the past week, with 44,570 cases. Texas, meanwhile, has reported 42,480 cases in the past seven days, per the CDC.

The news comes as some states are encouraging, but not requiring, face masks at the polls ahead of Election Day on Tuesday. While officials in some states have said they will require voters who refuse to wear a mask to cast their vote either curbside or at an isolated location, a federal appeals court in Texas halted an order that would’ve required voters to wear a face mask while at the polls.

As of Monday, the U.S. had tallied over 9.2 million cases of coronavirus and more than 231,000 deaths. A number of regions are seeing a surge in cases, as health officials have urged the public to refrain from letting so-called “coronavirus fatigue” set in, especially as the U.S. heads into flu season.

Fox News’ Alexandria Hein contributed to this report.