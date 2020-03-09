Coronavirus cases in Massachusetts double in overnight hours, report says

Officials in Massachusetts said late Sunday that there are 15 new coronavirus cases in the state, including a parent of an elementary school student in the state that will be closed on Monday.

The Boston Herald reported that the cases can be linked back to a Biogen conference last month at a hotel in the state. The report said that 23 of the state’s 28 cases could be linked to the conference. The company has since told its employees to work from home, according to MarketWatch.

State officials insist that the risk of COVID-19 to the public remains low.

“There is currently no evidence of community transmission in Boston,” the city’s public health commission said, according to the paper. “The risk remains low, but this situation is evolving rapidly and changes from day to day.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last reported that there are 164 cases in the U.S. The CDC said 19 states are reporting cases and 11 people died.

The Associated Press contributed to this report