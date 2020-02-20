Contigo recalls kids water bottles over possible choking hazard — again

Contigo announced it’s calling back nearly 6 million kids water bottles over a potential choking hazard. The recall, announced by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission on Wednesday, comes after the water bottles were subject to a recall in August for the same reason.

In a notice posted to its website, the safety commission said Contigo Kids Cleanable water bottles and the replacement lids sent to consumers following the initial recall in August are being called back because the bottle’s “clear silicone spout can detach, posing a choking hazard to children.”

“Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled water bottles and the replacement lids provided in the previous recall, take them away from children, and contact Contigo for a free water bottle. Consumers who received replacement lids in the previous recall should contact Contigo for the new water bottle,” says the recall notice.

The callback was initiated after Contigo received 427 reports of the spout detaching, “including 27 spouts found in children’s mouths.”

The water bottles affected by the recall have a black colored spout base and spout cover. The bottles come in three sizes – 13 ounces, 14 ounces and 20 ounces – and four colors: “solid color, graphics, stainless steel, and stainless steel colors,” as per the recall notice. The bottles were sold individually and in two and three-packs online and at major retailers such as Costco, Target and Walmart between April 2018 through Feb. 7.

To find out if you have an affected water bottle and find a replacement option, click here.