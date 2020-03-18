Connecticut reports first coronavirus-related death

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont announced Wednesday the state’s first coronavirus-related death is an elderly man who had suffered “severe complications from COVID-19.” Lamont said the man was in his 80s and had been receiving treatment at Danbury Hospital.

Lamont also revealed that the victim was a resident of an assisted living facility in Ridgefield.

“I want to thank all of the doctors, nurses, and medical professionals at the hospital who did everything in their power to save his life,” Lamont tweeted. “I also want to acknowledge the dedicated professionals from hospitals and medical centers throughout our state who continue to work on the front lines and treat patients, in addition to all of the support staff who are providing critical assistance through this trying time.”

“We know people of an advanced age and in certain conditions are among the most at risk, however I urge everyone in Connecticut — regardless of age or condition — to take an active role in doing their part to reduce the spread of this virus throughout or communities,” he continued.

Connecticut has at least 96 cases of COVID-19 throughout the state, and joined New York and New Jersey in moving to close portions of retail shopping malls, amusement parks and bowling alleys, as well as close restaurants and bars’ dine-in options, limiting them to takeout and delivery services only. The governors also closed movie theaters, gyms and casinos, and banned gatherings of 50 people or more.