Common aging symptom could worsen loneliness in seniors

Addressing hearing loss in the elderly could help alleviate the growing loneliness epidemic among senior citizens, according to a report from SWNS.

A new study led by researchers at NYU Langone Health found that providing hearing aids and guidance on their use may help preserve vital social connections that often diminish with age, which could reduce feelings of isolation.

The study, one of the largest of its kind, gathered data on older adults with untreated hearing loss from four states: Maryland, North Carolina, Minnesota and Mississippi.

The researchers tracked two groups: one received hearing aids, counseling and personalized audiology support, while the other was provided with education on healthy aging, SWNS reported.

To measure social isolation, the researchers evaluated the frequency of social interactions, the size and diversity of participants’ networks, and the depth of their relationships.

Before the intervention, both groups reported similar levels of loneliness. Three years later, participants who received hearing care saw their loneliness scores improve slightly, while those who did not receive treatment reported worsening feelings of isolation, per SWNS.

Those treated for hearing loss retained one additional social connection on average over a three-year period compared with those who received no hearing therapies and were instead educated about healthy aging.

Participants given hearing aids were also found to have more diverse relationships with many different types of connections, such as family members, friends and acquaintances, as SWNS reported.

They also maintained deeper, higher-quality bonds than those who were not treated for hearing loss.

“Our findings add to evidence that helping aging patients hear better can also enrich their social lives and boost their mental and physical well-being,” said Professor Nicholas Reed, the study’s lead author from the NYU Grossman School of Medicine’s Optimal Aging Institute, as reported by SWNS.

Loneliness and hearing loss have both been linked to serious health concerns, including depression, heart disease and premature death, the expert noted.

A previous 2023 report showed that hearing interventions may also slow cognitive decline among those at highest risk for dementia.

Co-principal investigator Professor Josef Coresh added, “Making sure people can continue engaging with their family and friends as they age is a critical part of maintaining their quality of life.”

The researchers plan to continue following the study participants for another three years, and will also aim to diversify the study group, they noted.

“These results support efforts to incorporate hearing aid coverage into Medicare as a means of addressing the nation’s social isolation epidemic, which is especially dangerous for the elderly,” said Coresh, according to the report.