Colorado woman survives coronavirus following weekslong hospital stay: 'God had another plan'

A Colorado woman is counting her blessings after returning home from a two-week hospital stay for COVID-19.

Nancy Clark of Arvada, Colo., was rushed to Avista Adventist’s emergency room because she could barely breathe, her husband of 30 years, Thom Clark, said.

Fourteen days later, six of which she spent on a ventilator, Clark was discharged from the Louisville hospital. Staff cheered as she climbed into her car, 9news reported.

Clark said when she first opened her eyes, she had no idea where she was.

“That part scared me to death,” she said.

At home, Clark told reporters that she remembered one her nurses saying a lot of people who go on ventilators don’t come off it alive.

But in Clark’s opinion, “God had another plan,” she said. “I feel very fortunate.”

“I was just so excited to come home,” she added.

“It was tough. I’m just glad she’s finally home,” Thom Clark said, echoing his wife.

There are approximately more than 13,800 coronavirus cases in Colorado, with around 700 deaths, according to recent estimates.