Colon cancer hits young adults, plus advances in home fertility and AI drugs

NEVER TOO YOUNG – Brooks Bell was 38 when doctors told her she was too young for colon cancer – then she was diagnosed. Click to read her story. Continue reading…

IN NURSES WE TRUST – Find out why nurses are still the most trusted profession – even beating out doctors. Continue reading…

IBD INNOVATION – An AI-designed drug for inflammatory bowel disease has entered human clinical trials. Here’s how it works. Continue reading…

CANCER ROLLER-COASTER – A Florida doctor wants to prepare people for the emotions surrounding a life-changing diagnosis. Continue reading…

OFF BALANCE – A doctor shares when losing your balance may be a sign of a more serious health issue. Continue reading…

FAST TRACK TO FERTILITY – The FDA has approved the first at-home, sterile insemination kit. Continue reading…

CANCER BREAKTHROUGH – A new ovarian cancer treatment could bring new hope for patients with aggressive forms of the disease. Continue reading…

UNDER THE KNIFE – The CDC is warning of a spike in deaths among U.S. citizens traveling to the Dominican Republic for plastic surgery. Here’s what to know. Continue reading…

