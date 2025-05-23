Cold sores may play role in Alzheimer’s development, new research reveals

Cold sores may play a role in the development of Alzheimer’s disease, according to a new study published in BMJ Open.

Researchers examined 344,628 “case-control pairs.” The pairs were matched in age, sex, geographical region and number of healthcare visits — but one had Alzheimer’s disease and one did not.

Of the groups studied, 1,507 people with Alzheimer’s also had herpes simplex virus type 1 (HSV-1), which is the most common cause of cold sores. Only 823 people in the control group had HSV-1.

Among these 2,330 people, 40% used anti-herpetic medication following their diagnosis.

Those who were treated for the virus were 17% less likely to develop Alzheimer’s disease than those who didn’t use the treatments, the study found.

The risk of developing this form of dementia is known to rise with age. However, the chance of an HSV-1 diagnosis was 80% higher in those diagnosed with Alzheimer’s, according to the research.

Less commonly, cold sores can be caused by herpes simplex virus type 2 (HSV-2).

The analysis places “an even greater emphasis on viewing the prevention of herpes viruses as a public health priority,” the researchers said in a press release.

Overall, women made up 65% of the Alzheimer’s cases. Their average age was 73, and they tended to have more co-existing conditions, which were all risk factors.

The study also observed the potential role of other herpes viruses, some of which were associated with an elevated risk of Alzheimer’s disease.

The specific connection between viruses like HSV-1 and heightened dementia risk isn’t clear, the researchers noted.

“However, studies have shown that inflammatory alterations in the brain caused by HSV infection are pivotal in [Alzheimer’s disease] development,” they said in the release.

Treatment with anti-viral therapy seems to lower the risk of Alzheimer’s, “suggesting that HSV-1 treatment may be protective,” the study says.

“There’s no cure for cold sores, but treatment can help manage outbreaks,” according to Mayo Clinic.

“Prescription antiviral medicine or creams can help sores heal more quickly. And they may make future outbreaks happen less often and be shorter and less serious.”

There were some limitations in the study, the researchers acknowledged.

“Due to limited data history, HSV-1 infections prior to the patient’s database entry were not included in the analysis, and it is possible that some overlap exists between HSV-1 and HSV-2 diagnoses,” the researchers noted.

“Additionally, many individuals with HSV-1 infection are asymptomatic, and others may not seek medical care during recurrences and are therefore not clinically diagnosed and recorded in the database.”

While an estimated two-thirds of people under 50 are infected with HSV-1, data on symptomatic infections is limited, “as manifestations can be mild or unnoticed,” the researchers added.

Under-diagnosis of Alzheimer’s disease could also skew the results.

Fox News Digital reached out to the researchers and other doctors for comment.