China sees record increase in daily coronavirus deaths; at least 908 dead in all

China’s National Health Commission (NHC) reported 97 new deaths on Sunday in mainland China as a result of the coronavirus outbreak, the largest death toll in a single day.

Since the virus was first reported, 908 people have died in the country.

Most of the new deaths were in Hubei province, the epicenter of the virus, which was first reported at an animal and seafood market.

There were also 3,062 new confirmed cases of the virus as of Sunday, bringing the total number of infections to 40,171.

At this point, the death count from coronavirus has far surpassed that of the Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) outbreak in 2003, where 774 people died and 8,000 were infected.