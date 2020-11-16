China finds coronavirus on beef imported from Latin America, New Zealand

Coronavirus was reportedly found on food products and packaging imported to China.

The city of Jinan said it found the coronavirus on beef and tripe the packaging and on the meat itself from Brazil, Bolivia and New Zealand, Reuters reported. The virus was also found on the packaging of imported pork from Argentina.

China, one of the world’s largest beef importers, is now increasing testing of its frozen foods after the virus was reportedly detected on a number of imported products. The country reportedly found COVID-19 on packaging from Argentinian beef in Jiangsu and Shandong and on beef from Brazil brought into Wuhan.

The risk of catching COVID-19 from frozen food is low, the World Health Organization said.

The food was said to have been imported in Shanghai and more than 7,500 people who could have been exposed tested negative for the virus, Jian’s health commission said over the weekend.

As COVID-19 cases rise globally, Moderna on Monday said its vaccine may be more than 94% effective, according to data from the company’s study.

The news came one week after its competitor, Pfizer Inc., announced its own vaccine for COVID-19 that was said to be close to the same level of effectiveness at 90%.