CDC reports its 1st employees tests positive for coronavirus

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced Monday that one of their employees has contracted coronavirus.

The first to test positive for COVID-19 from the agency, the CDC said the individual is in good condition and is isolated to prevent the spread of infection to others. Although CDC headquarters are in Atlanta, Georgia it is unclear where the infected employee is located.

UBEREATS WAIVES DELIVERY FEES FOR RESTAURANT AS CORONAVIRUS FORCES SHUTDOWNS

“This individual was not involved in the COVID-19 response, has not been present in the CDC workplace since March 6, and was asymptomatic at that time,” the CDC said in a statement.

The agency said it will deep clean the office space that the employee worked out of as other staff from the same space aren’t in the office and are teleworking.

PHOTOS: EMPTY STREETS AMID CORONAVIRUS FEARS IN US CITIES

The patient, who has not been in the office since March 6, began exhibiting symptoms of the virus and decided to stay home from work. Laboratory testing later confirmed the presence of the virus.

The CDC has been “taking proactive steps to reduce the risk of infection among its workforce” by encouraging sick employees to stay home, increasing the frequency of cleaning at CDC facilities, canceling large meetings and staff travel, increasing the use of teleworking among staff, and encouraging social distancing and other preventive measures, the agency said.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

As of Monday afternoon, there are over 4,100 cases of coronavirus in the United States.