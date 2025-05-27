CDC removes COVID vaccine recommendation for healthy children and pregnant women

The COVID-19 vaccine is no longer recommended for healthy children or pregnant women, according to new guidance from health officials.

HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. shared a video on X Tuesday announcing that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has removed the vaccines from the CDC’s recommended immunization schedule for those groups.

US SEES CASES OF NEW COVID-19 VARIANT LINKED TO SURGE IN CHINA: REPORT

“Last year, the Biden administration urged healthy children to get yet another COVID shot, despite the lack of any clinical data to support the repeat booster strategy in children,” said Kennedy in the video, in which he appears alongside FDA Commissioner Dr. Marty Makary and NIH Director Jay Bhattacharya.

“That ends today — it’s common sense and it’s good science,” Bhattacharya added.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Makary also chimed in, noting that there’s no evidence healthy kids need the COVID vaccine and that most countries have stopped recommending it for children.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR HEALTH NEWSLETTER

“We’re now one step closer to realizing President Trump’s promise to make America healthy again,” Kennedy concluded.

For more Health articles, visit www.foxnews.com/health

The CDC previously recommended that everyone aged 6 months and older get the COVID vaccine.

Fox News Digital reached out to Pfizer and Moderna to request comment.