CDC provides Easter coronavirus guidance, says fully vaccinated people can gather without masks

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has officially released its coronavirus guidance ahead of Easter Sunday, advising those who are taking part in the celebration to do so virtually and avoid travel, if possible. Those who are fully vaccinated against the novel disease, however, may gather together without face masks, the federal agency said.

The CDC reiterated several pieces of guidance it has provided around holiday gatherings since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, including the use of face masks in certain instances, as well as socially distancing from those who do not live with you, washing your hands and avoiding crowded, poorly ventilated areas.

“Celebrating virtually or with the people you live with is the safest choice this winter. If you do gather with people who don’t live with you, gatherings and activities held outdoors are safer than indoor gathering,” per the CDC.

Additional steps include:

Have conversations ahead of time to understand expectations for celebrating together

Bring your own food, drinks, plates, cups, and utensils

Wear a mask indoors and outdoors

Avoid shouting or singing

Anyone hosting a gathering should be mindful of the number of guests they are inviting, limiting the number when possible. The CDC also suggests having extra face masks on hand for guests, cleaning and disinfecting high-touch surfaces, and keeping windows and doors open, if possible, to keep the fresh air flowing.

Easter this year is Sunday, April 4. You can read the guidance in full here.