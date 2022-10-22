CDC Director Rochelle Walensky tests positive for COVID-19 month after getting updated booster shot

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Saturday that Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky had tested positive for COVID-19.

She is experiencing mild symptoms and is up to date with her vaccines.

“Consistent with CDC guidelines, she is isolating at home and will participate in her planned meetings virtually. CDC senior staff and close contacts have been informed of her positive test and are taking appropriate action to monitor their health,” the CDC said in an emailed statement.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In September, the director received her bivalent, omicron-specific COVID-19 booster shot.

In a CVS tweet, she was seen posing for a photo following the shot with a thumbs up.