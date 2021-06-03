CDC alerts salmonella outbreak from breaded, stuffed chicken

Heads up, consumers: federal health officials are investigating a multistate salmonella outbreak tied to raw frozen breaded stuffed chicken.

The investigation notice from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) notes at least 17 related illnesses and eight hospitalizations, as of June 2. Six states have reported illnesses in connection with the outbreak, including Illinois, Indiana, Minnesota, Michigan, New York and Arizona.

Data suggests illnesses cropped up in late February and persisted through early May. Those affected range in age from 3 to 83. Testing conducted by the Minnesota Department of Agriculture found the outbreak strain in two samples of Kirkwood’s Chicken Cordon Bleu. However, there isn’t a recall involved, per the CDC notice.

“Carefully read the labels on raw frozen breaded stuffed chicken products. Always cook poultry products to an internal temperature of 165°F. Never eat raw or undercooked poultry,” the CDC notice reads.

Don’t use a microwave or air fryer to cook raw products, the CDC says. After handling raw food, be sure to wash your hands and any surfaces or utensils involved during prep.

Contact a provider upon severe salmonella symptoms such as persistent, bloody diarrhea, fever above 102 degrees Fahrenheit, vomiting with difficulty retaining fluids and symptoms of dehydration.

“Most people infected with Salmonella experience diarrhea, fever, and stomach cramps,” the CDC wrote. “Symptoms usually start 6 hours to 6 days after swallowing the bacteria. Most people recover without treatment after 4 to 7 days.”

Children, older adults and those with weakened immune systems are susceptible to more severe sickness.