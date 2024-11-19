Catholic school collecting kids pajama donations; clean PJs can promote better sleep, expert says

Faculty, parents and students at a private Catholic school in New York are working strategically to collect pajama donations for children living in the local community who are experiencing economic hardships.

St. Kevin Catholic Academy, located in a Queens neighborhood, is collaborating with The Pajama Program, a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit organization, and Girl Scout troops to provide new sleepwear for children 12 and under, ranging in sizes from newborn to children’s XL.

“Our kids are very fortunate to attend a Catholic school,” Eliana Montalvo, Academy Parent Associate event coordinator at St. Kevin, told Fox News Digital in a phone interview. “A lot of our older kids know that it is a luxury and privilege.”

The philanthropic initiative was born out of both a need for children’s basics in shelters and a critical lesson in empathy and giving for students at the academy.

Parents were notified of the fundraising effort and encouraged to spread the word to individuals outside the school’s community through a letter sent home with their kids.

“We basically just do the leg work of collecting the pajamas,” Montalvo said. “We liked the idea that it stays within our local community. We know that it’s helping kids that live in our area.”

The parent-student collaboration has received around 50 sets of pajamas so far.

“I will tell you that we are absolutely blessed and fortunate to have such an active APA,” Allison Murphy, principal of St. Kevin, told Fox News Digital over the phone.

“They are always trying to find things to do for not only the children in this building but children outside this building.”

While pajamas are an essential and basic need, some children don’t have access to them. Alexis Abate, a licensed professional counselor and holistic mindset coach in New Jersey, told Fox News Digital over the phone that some children sleep in the clothes they wear to school.

Abate said that having to remain in the same apparel all day and night could make a child nervous and spike cortisol levels before bed.

She added that a new, clean pair of pajamas promotes proper hygiene and affects the quality of sleep.

“Getting ready for bed teaches kids that they can have a secure attachment style with their caregiver,” Abate said.

“It is a symbol of safety, warmth and being cared for. Having PJs in the home represents not only our basic needs but also predictability and stability. It’s going to help with emotional regulations.”

For those outside of the Queens community looking to have a greater collective impact, moms in the APA have opened an Amazon wishlist for interested donors.

Pajamas purchased will be directly sent to Montalvo and kept at the school or church.

St. Kevin’s invites local and national giving through the end of November.