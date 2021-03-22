Case of Brazilian coronavirus variant detected in Utah for first time, CDC data shows

A case of a concerning coronavirus variant that was first identified in Brazil has been detected in Utah for the first time, according to data from the Centers for Diease Control and Prevention (CDC).

An update made to the CDC’s “US COVID-19 Cases Caused by Variants” page on Sunday shows that a single case of the P.1. variant was found in the Beehive State.

In total, there are now at least 54 cases of the P.1. variant reported across 18. U.S. jurisdictions.

The Brazilian variant was first identified in the U.S. in late January. It is thought to have originated in Manaus, a northwestern city in the Amazon, where researchers say it was likely circulating in December. The strain includes three mutations, E484K, K417T, and N501Y, similar to a separate variant initially detected in South Africa.

While the P.1 variant has been determined to be more transmissible than the wild type of coronavirus, Oxford University last week said new findings showed it poses less of a threat to the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine and the one developed by Pfizer and BioNTech than previously thought.

The news of Utah’s first Brazilian variant case comes after the P.1. variant was also identified in New York for the first time. In a press release issued Saturday, state health officials said the patient is a Brooklyn resident in their 90s with no travel history, and that work was underway to learn more about the patient and any potential contacts.

