Cancer screening roundup, running versus antidepressants, and Ozempic’s potentially dangerous side effect
DIGESTIVE DANGERS – Popular weight loss drugs like Wegovy and Ozempic could increase the risk of stomach paralysis and other serious gastrointestinal conditions, according to a new study. Continue reading…
‘OUTGROWING’ AUTISM? – For some kids, the disorder seems to disappear by age 6, new research finds. Continue reading…
EARLY DETECTION – A physician breaks down 5 of the most important cancer screenings. Continue reading…
STEP IT UP – This daily activity could slash heart disease risk by up to 20%. Continue reading…
‘PUBLIC HEALTH THREAT’ – The CDC warns of a surge in COVID hospitalizations for one certain group. Continue reading…
‘DR. AI’ – Radiologist Bhavik Patel, chief artificial intelligence officer for Mayo Clinic Arizona, shares with Fox News Digital what his role entails. Continue reading…
ABORTION ON DEMAND – These 6 states allow women to get pregnancy-ending medications shipped to their homes. Continue reading…
MORNING-AFTER PILL – This medication could protect high-risk patients after unsafe sex, the CDC says. Continue reading…
OUTRUNNING DEPRESSION – Pounding the pavement could be more effective than antidepressants, a recent study found. Continue reading…
