Cancer breakthrough and Biden’s diagnosis, plus weight-loss drug perks
Fox News’ Health newsletter brings you stories on the latest developments in healthcare, wellness, diseases, mental health and more.
TOP 3:
– Brain cancer patients who received pain medication lived longer
– Biden has ‘aggressive’ prostate cancer — what to know about prognosis
– Weight-loss meds have unexpected benefit
MORE IN HEALTH
NICK OF TIME – A mother credits a TikTok video for leading to her cancer diagnosis after spotting a strange fingernail marking. Continue reading…
BUGGING OUT – Parents are speaking out after they were banned from a flight due to their baby’s insect bites. Continue reading…
WALK IT OFF – Walking a certain number of steps daily reduces cancer risk, an Oxford study finds. Continue reading…
FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS
Fox News Entertainment (FOX411)
DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE
STREAM FOX NATION