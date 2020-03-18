With most of the U.S. hunkered down for the near future, an important factor is understanding how exactly COVID-19 could spread inside a home.

Much of the COVID-19 remains a mystery. Like other coronaviruses, they are able to spread from person-to-person through respiratory droplets, according to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC).

But can you catch coronavirus from surfaces?

The CDC’s website says surfaces can be contaminated with COVID-19. The website added, though, that there are no known cases that started in that manner.

Even so, a new study by the National Institutes of Health (NIH), CDC, UCLA, and Princeton University scientists suggests people may get the virus “after touching contaminated objects.”

The study in the New England Journal of Medicine also found the virus is stable for several hours to days in aerosols and on surfaces.

“The scientists found that severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) was detectable in aerosols for up to three hours, up to four hours on copper, up to 24 hours on cardboard and up to two to three days on plastic and stainless steel,” according to the NIH.

The study mimicked the virus being transmitted from an infected person onto everyday surfaces in a household or hospital setting by coughing or touching objects, the agency said. Scientists then investigated how long the virus remained infectious on these surfaces

“The results provide key information about the stability of SARS-CoV-2, which causes COVID-19 disease, and suggests that people may acquire the virus through the air and after touching contaminated objects, according to the NIH.

Even though the CDC has said on their website that contracting the new coronavirus from surfaces has yet to be seen, the agency and the World Health Organization (WHO) have strongly suggested cleaning and disinfecting frequently touched surfaces daily to limit the spread of the virus.

The agency says the best practice method of COVID-19 prevention in your home or community setting is cleaning dirty surfaces followed by disinfection. Recommended frequently touched surfaces include “tables, doorknobs, light switches, countertops, handles, desks, phones, keyboards, toilets, faucets, and sinks.”

Cleaning refers to the removal of germs, dirt, and impurities from surfaces while disinfecting involves using chemicals to kill germs on surfaces. Both methods can lower the risk of spreading infection, the CDC said.

Those in a home suspected to have COVID-19 should wear disposable gloves when cleaning and disinfecting surfaces. They should be discarded after each cleaning

“If surfaces are dirty, they should be cleaned using a detergent or soap and water prior to disinfection,” the CDC said. “For disinfection, diluted household bleach solutions, alcohol solutions with at least 70% alcohol, and most common EPA-registered household disinfectants should be effective.”