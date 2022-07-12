Can Vitamin C help your skin?

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Vitamin C is an essential nutrient found most commonly in citrus fruits, which helps the body repair tissue, strengthen the immune system, and maintain bones such as teeth. Moreover, it protects and shields your body from unsafe molecules that lead to cancer, and vitamin C absorbs and stores iron.

Your skin also benefits when you consume or apply vitamin C to your skin.

How does vitamin C help your skin?

If you apply vitamin C to your skin, it will help make it firm and smooth due to the production of collagen and elastin proteins. When the skin absorbs the nutrient, it also gives a more youthful appearance, removes wrinkles around the face or neck, and improves the overall texture of the skin.

The nutrient can be applied topically via a cleanser with a few drops of the vitamin C serum to the face.

Does vitamin C fade dark spots?

Hyperpigmentation or dark spots on the skin may be alleviated with Vitamin C-based skin care products. The antioxidants in vitamin C can stop the skin from continuing to produce pigmentation. Typically, dark spots will start to fade within three to four weeks and significantly disappear in several months after applying vitamin C.

A vitamin C serum can also help remove acne and wrinkles on the face and neck.

Is vitamin C good for skin every day?

Daily use of vitamin C formula and other serums has shown to remove wrinkles and improve the overall texture of the skin over the course of a few months. A serum of more than 10% or less a day should be applied about twice a day to the skin.

However, vitamin C formula is potent and if applied too much on a daily basis may cause more breakouts or irritations to the skin on the neck or face.

