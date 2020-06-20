California sets record for daily coronavirus cases, exceeds 4,000

The number of new coronavirus cases for a single day in California reached new heights on Wednesday, ticking past 4,000.

According to county data compiled by the San Francisco Chronicle, county health departments reported 4,134 cases by Wednesday night, with four counties yet to report.

The newspaper also reported that the state’s previous single-day high occurred last Friday with 3,683 cases.

The state is moving into Stage 3 of Gov. Gavin Newsom’s four-stage reopening plan.

Stage 3, which took effect on June 12, allowed for the reopening of “higher-risk business” like gyms and movie theaters, with social distancing guidelines in place, the outlet wrote.

As of Thursday, the U.S. recorded more than 2.16 million cases of the coronavirus with more than 117,000 deaths, according to the latest figures from Johns Hopkins University, which tallies the numbers.