California residents eye possibility of months of restrictions over coronavirus: report

Residents in California, who have been under a stay-at-home order since last month, will likely face more months of major movement restrictions in the state’s effort to limit coronavirus transmission.

The Los Angeles Times reported on Thursday that the state has, so far, has seen a flatter curve in new cases. But health officials believe that the numbers will spike once the restrictions on movement are lifted.

There are 466,000 official coronavirus cases in the U.S. as of early Friday morning and 16,000 deaths. California has seen 18,000 cases and 492 deaths.

One of the key challenges of the disease is that it is believed that there could be many carriers who are asymptomatic. These people have the ability to spread the disease. Cities like Los Angeles have called on workers and residents to wear face masks to help prevent transmission.

Gov. Gavin Newsom warned that the coronavirus threatens to overwhelm the state’s medical system.

“I can assure you home isolation is not my preferred choice, I know it’s not yours, but it’s a necessary one,” Newsom said when he announced the order.

Dr. Robert Kim-Farley, a medical epidemiologist at the UCLA, told the Times, “We are really buying for ourselves the reduced peak. And that is a thing that will save us from a lot of unnecessary deaths because of an overloaded healthcare system.”

