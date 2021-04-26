California man who received Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine hospitalized with blood clot

A male patient is under care at the University of California San Francisco medical center for blood clotting after he received the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, a spokeswoman confirmed to Fox News.

“To the best of our knowledge, this is the first male patient with VITT (vaccine-induced thrombotic thrombocytopenia) syndrome in the U.S. following the U.S. emergency authorization of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine on Feb. 27, 2021,” UCSF spokeswoman Suzanne Leigh said in a statement.

The Bay Area patient is in his early 30s, “is making a good recovery and is expected to be discharged within a few days,” Leigh said.

The patient developed a blood clot in his leg, the San Francisco Chronicle reported. He received the vaccine on April 8, and a week later experienced increasing pain in his lower back and leg.

“He was admitted April 21 … and received the recommended therapy for VITT, which includes intravenous immune globulin, the anticoagulant argatroban, and prednisone,” the spokeswoman said, in part.

The news comes after the FDA and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) lifted an 11-day pause on the use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine on Friday following a review and the recommendation of a panel of experts who determined the benefits of vaccination outweigh the risks of side effects, including the rare instances of severe blood clots.

A CDC advisory committee recommended that the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine resume rollout, but include new language on the product’s emergency use authorization (EUA) warning remote risks of serious blood clots.

The CDC committee met on Friday to review safety data surrounding the vaccine after there were 15 cases of so-called thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome (TTS) amid a backdrop of nearly 8 million J&J COVID-19 vaccinations, as of April 21. TTS is a broad term, including the rare but potentially deadly cerebral venous sinus thrombosis (CVST) and deep vein thrombosis and pulmonary thromboembolism.

All of the reported cases were among women aged 18-59, with a median age of 37. Of the 15 total, 12 were identified as CVST with thrombocytopenia; other cases occurred in the portal vein and pulmonary artery locations. Other potential cases under review included males. Officials excluded one female with a “complex and unique” case history.

Shortly after the nationally recommended pause, officials cited an additional incident involving a man which occurred during a clinical trial but could not be linked to the jab at the time.