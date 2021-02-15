California boy with cystic fibrosis also battling coronavirus: ‘He doesn’t let anything get him down’

A young California boy who was born with cystic fibrosis is also battling a COVID-19 infection, his mother said.

Noah Schneider, 5, tested positive for the novel virus just ahead of the New Year, his mother, Haley Schneider of Yuba City, Calif., told ABC’s “Good Morning America” on Monday. Noah likely contracted the virus from his father, who tested positive shortly before Noah fell ill.

Since his birth, Noah has been hospitalized nearly 35 times and has required a ventilator 20 times due to cystic fibrosis, a rare, inherited life-threatening disorder that affects the lungs and digestive system, Schneider told the news station.

“Due to Noah’s frequent need of a ventilator during admissions, he received a trach [tube] in his throat Oct. 27, 2020, so it would be easier to ventilate without actually having to intubate him,” his mother said.

After contracting the novel virus, Noah was hospitalized at Sutter Medical Center in Sacramento, where he remains today. During his stay, the 5-year-old has required antiviral drug treatments, convalescent plasma treatments, and has been placed on a ventilator, “Good Morning America” reported.

Thankfully, however, Noah’s condition has improved — albeit slowly.

“He’s awake during the day, sleeps at night. He’s not on any sedation medication,” his mother said. “He’s up in bed, playing.”

As he continues to recover, Noah has requested for people to send him stickers and cards. His mother said Noah enjoys playing with stickers and crafting from his hospital bed.

“He’s gotten five cards, but nurses gave him [stickers] and now he has a couple thousand,” Schneider told “Good Morning America.” “He loves getting them. He asks almost every day, ‘Did I get a package?'”

“He doesn’t let anything get him down,” she added. “He was sedated and still giving people a thumbs up.”

Those who are interested in helping Noah build out his sticker collection or would like to send him a card of encouragement can send them to:

Sutter Medical Center

ATTN: Noah and Haley Schneider

2825 Capitol Avenue

Sacramento, California 95816