Bryan Kohberger, Luigi Mangione may share same rare neurological condition: What to know

Two individuals at the center of recent high-profile murder cases may have the same rare and concerning health condition.

Bryan Kohberger, who pleaded guilty to the murder of four University of Idaho students, and Luigi Mangione, accused of stalking and ambushing UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, apparently have the same neurological condition known as visual snow syndrome.

The rare disorder impairs vision, as if the person is looking through snow or static on an old television.

Both Kohberger and Mangione have posted publicly about their condition, according to multiple reports.

Kohberger reportedly posted in a forum on a platform called TapATalk in 2011 about his struggle with visual snow syndrome (VSS), saying his vision made the world feel like a “video game.”

In one post, which has resurfaced on Reddit, these words stood out: “As I hug my family, I look into their faces, I see nothing. It is like I am looking at a video game, but less … It is like I have severe brain damage. I am stuck in the depths of my mind, where I have to constantly battle my demons.”

Mangione also reportedly posted about the topic on Reddit in 2018, commenting in forums on VSS as well as on other conditions he apparently suffers from, including brain fog and chronic back pain.

Mangione, who faces numerous charges, including terror-related murder, has also allegedly written at length about his disgust with the health insurance industry.

Cleveland Clinic describes visual snow syndrome as “flickering dots throughout your field of vision.”

Some people describe it as seeing things inside a snow globe that’s been shaken up.

The “snow” can be colorful, black and white — or transparent. And it may flash, according to Cleveland Clinic.

Scientists assume the condition may be related to “excitability” or hyperactivity in the occipital lobes of the brain, where images are processed, but there’s no definite cause and no standard treatment.

Visual snow syndrome is a chronic condition for many, who may also experience migraines and anxiety.

The uncommon disorder only impacts about 2% to 3% of people globally, said Cleveland Clinic.

Symptoms of visual snow syndrome can include:

Always seeing “snow” or “static” in every direction, even if eyes are closed

Seeing trailing objects after the actual image has passed, a condition called palinopsia

Having a sensitivity to light

Having difficulty seeing at night

Seeing images within the eye, known as entoptic phenomena

People with visual snow syndrome may also experience the following, according to Cleveland Clinic:

Ringing or buzzing in the ears, also referred to as tinnitus

Anxiety, depression or irritability

Difficulty concentrating

Confusion

Brain fog

Insomnia or trouble sleeping

Frequent migraines with aura

Dizziness

Nausea

Depersonalization, or the feeling of being disconnected from oneself

Vertigo

In order to get a diagnosis of visual snow syndrome, experts urge visiting a neurologist and an ophthalmologist, or a neuro-ophthalmologist, who can rule out other diseases or conditions.

Visual symptoms cannot be the same as migraine aura, Cleveland Clinic reported, and cannot be due to the use of drugs that can cause “snow” to appear in vision.

Dr. Ashley Brissette, an ophthalmologist in New York City, told Fox News Digital that she’s seen patients with VSS who present with visual complaints — but the eye exam, imaging and function test results are “typically normal.”

“Though it is not harmful to vision, visual snow can be highly distressing,” the doctor said (she has not treated either Kohberger or Mangione).

“Patients often experience constant visual disturbances that interfere with daily activities like reading, driving or using screens, leading to frustration and sensory overload.”

“The lack of understanding of the condition, along with normal test results, can cause anxiety, fear of serious illness and feelings of being dismissed by healthcare providers.”

These “unrelenting symptoms” can lead to depression, sleep disturbances, fatigue and social isolation over time, Brissette said.

“Because visual snow is invisible to others, many patients feel misunderstood or alone, making emotional support and mental health care an essential part of managing the condition,” she said.

Although Kohberger and Mangione allegedly share this condition, Brissette commented that “many things could have influenced their mental health” and the full clinical context is unknown.

“The combination of uncomfortable neurological symptoms and the stress of navigating unexplained health issues likely exacerbated anxiety, lowered quality of life, and added to mental illness,” she said.

While there is no treatment for the condition, some providers may suggest medication for mental health symptoms, including antidepressants, according to Cleveland Clinic.

Some migraine medications have also been suggested and tested. Cleveland Clinic additionally recommended the use of blue-light blockers on devices.

Relieving stress and avoiding fatigue can also help with certain symptoms, which activities like enjoyable exercise, yoga, meditation and massage can help with, as well as taking steps to improve sleep.

Kohberger’s defense team, bound by a gag order on the case, did not respond to questions about the condition. A spokeswoman for Mangione did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Michael Ruiz and Khloe Quill, both of Fox News Digital, contributed reporting.