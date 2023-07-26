Breastfeeding ban: Georgia mother is told she can’t nurse her baby at waterpark, sparking debate

A Georgia mother said she was recently told she could not breastfeed her baby at a waterpark.

Tiffany Francis described the incident in a public Facebook post, sparking debate about potential discrimination against nursing mothers who breastfeed their babies in public.

“My son is 11 months old and when it was getting to be his nap time, like I do every visit, I got in the Lazy River to nurse him to sleep,” she wrote. “He likes motion to sleep, he sleeps well in the car or swing, so he will also sleep in the Lazy River.”

But the woman shared that a lifeguard at Rigby’s Water World in Warner Robins, Georgia, told her she could not breastfeed in the water.

“I kind of laughed because I thought he was just making a joke in very poor taste,” Francis wrote. “Then he got on the radio and had a lady come and tell me I wasn’t allowed.”

She added, “I asked her if it was posted somewhere and she told me that it was posted in the rules out front, so I got out of the Lazy River and I went to read the rules.”

There was no rule stating that breastfeeding wasn’t allowed, Francis said.

When Francis asked to speak with a manager, he told her one of the rules stated, “No food or drinks in the water.”

“I asked, ‘So my boobs aren’t allowed in the water?'” Francis said.

“Imagine all the bodily fluids being excreted into the water, but they’re worried about breastmilk when the baby was latched, my breast was out of the water, and the milk was only going into [my] baby’s mouth,” she wrote.

“But really, it wasn’t even about him eating in the water — it was about it making other guests uncomfortable,” she also wrote.

Francis attempted unsuccessfully to get a refund — then ultimately left the park, she said.

“I left crying because I was told I couldn’t feed my child,” she said.

Fox News Digital on Tuesday spoke with Steve Brown, general manager of Rigby’s Water World, who confirmed that Francis was asked to stop breastfeeding in the water — but he said the company has since changed its policy.

“At the time, we had a policy in place that didn’t allow mothers to breastfeed in the pools, coinciding with health code policies,” he said.

“We try to maintain a safe, fun, enjoyable environment for guests, and our policies reflect that.”

After Rigby’s learned about the laws protecting breastfeeding mothers, the company decided to change the policy that same day.

“We made a mistake, and I feel that we did the right thing to make a positive change.”

“As a water park operator, I don’t know every law in the book,” Brown said. “Once I was made aware of how the law was written, I realized we were misguided.”

He added, “I sent a message on social media apologizing, and said we would change our policy and train our staff to follow those new guidelines. We made a mistake, and I feel that we did the right thing to make a positive change.”

Georgia code 31-1-9 states that “the breastfeeding of a baby is an important and basic act of nurture, which should be encouraged in the interests of maternal and child health. A mother may breastfeed her baby in any location where the mother and baby are otherwise authorized to be.”

Francis later shared with Fox News Digital that after her Facebook post circulated, she received an apology from Steve Rigby, owner of Rigby’s Water World, as well as one from the general manager, for what happened — but she felt the apologies were “insincere” and only a result of the “backlash they received on social media.”

The apology, she said, noted “that while it’s not the best practice, feeding is now allowed anywhere.”

However, Francis said that in her view, “both were backhanded, slap-in-the-face apologies.”

“Emotional bonding is another reason many mothers choose to breastfeed.”

She added, “Steve Rigby said, ‘I’m sorry,’ but then excused the behavior of his employee instead of just actually apologizing.”

Health benefits of breastfeeding

Breastfeeding offers a bevy of benefits for both mom and baby, experts agree.

For babies, nursing reduces the risk of SIDS and also protects against certain illnesses and diseases, such as stomach viruses, colds, respiratory infections, urinary tract infections, ear infections and meningitis, according to Olivia DeLong, senior health editor at BabyCenter in Atlanta, Georgia.

For mothers, breastfeeding can also decrease the likelihood of developing illnesses such as type 2 diabetes, osteoporosis, rheumatoid arthritis and obesity, she added.

“Some women find they feel relaxed while breastfeeding, since nursing triggers the release of oxytocin — the ‘love hormone,'” DeLong told Fox News Digital.

“Emotional bonding is another reason many mothers choose to breastfeed.”

The American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) recommends exclusive breastfeeding for the first six months, then continued breastfeeding after introducing solid foods. It also supports the breastfeeding of a child for up to two years.

‘Women continue to face challenges’

“Unfortunately, discrimination against breastfeeding parents is a pervasive issue,” Christie Rosenthal, a lactation consultant with The Lactation Network in Chicago, Illinois, told Fox News Digital.

“I left crying because I was told I couldn’t feed my child.”

“Women continue to face challenges at work and in society,” she said.

“Breastfeeding in public continues to be a challenge for many people — even though it’s protected by law — and friends, family and sometimes partners may express criticism of the breastfeeding parent’s choice to breastfeed.”

“It’s important to remember that moms are allowed to breastfeed in public,” Rosenthal said.

“So, others do not have a right to ask a mother to leave a public space while breastfeeding.”

DeLong agreed that many moms face public shaming for breastfeeding.

“In new research from BabyCenter, moms most commonly cited breastfeeding in public as the reason they were shamed by others,” she told Fox News Digital.

“This especially affects younger moms, as one in three Gen Z moms who say they’ve been shamed in public say it was from someone complaining about their child nursing.”

‘The right to feed your baby’

For mothers who experience a situation such as the one Francis described, Rosenthal emphasized that they shouldn’t feel the need to respond to anyone who criticizes them for public breastfeeding.

“If you feel comfortable, you can share that you have the right to feed your baby in public,” she said.

“If you’re at a place of business, ask to speak to the manager and file a complaint with corporate headquarters.”

Rosenthal added, “If you feel in danger, move away from the person criticizing you and look for people who can support you.”

‘Say something positive’

“It’s just really sad that in this day and age, women are still scared to breastfeed in public due to what others may say to them or the looks they may receive,” Francis told Fox News Digital.

“I urge other moms to learn the law to defend themselves if faced with any issues regarding breastfeeding their children,” she added.

“Public breastfeeding is protected in all 50 states.”

“Moms are allowed to breastfeed in public. Others do not have a right to ask a mother to leave a public space while breastfeeding.”

Not everyone supported Francis’ stance.

One woman responded on Facebook, “I breastfed both of my children but would have NEVER done so at a recreational park, in the water that is full of chemicals (and probably urine, etc.). How safe is that for your child?”

Another woman wrote, “I personally wouldn’t want to swim in a body of water that I’m witnessing bodily fluid probably go into right in front of me.”

Most responses voiced support, however.

“Not everyone has been kind on this subject, but I truly appreciate all the support I’ve received from other mothers, as well as dads and even those without children,” Francis told Fox News Digital.

“With it being such a sensitive topic, if you feel the need to say something to a breastfeeding mother, please say something positive,” she said.

“Encourage her, tell her she’s doing great.”

Added Francis, “Because I guarantee that your comment, whether positive or negative, will impact her for a lifetime.”