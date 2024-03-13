Boy prepares for blindness, plus twin heart surgeries and sleep tips galore
BOY FACES BLINDNESS – Grayson Naff, 8, has a rare disorder called Batten disease. As he prepares for total vision loss, his mother shares how he’s coping. Continue reading…
MOOD BOOST – Just 20 seconds per day of self-compassion can boost mental health, say researchers. Continue reading…
HEART TWINS – New Jersey twins received matching heart surgeries after their Marfan syndrome diagnosis. They share their heartwarming story with Fox News Digital. Continue reading…
SOUND BARRIER – If your fitness class is too loud, it could be a hazard to your hearing health. Audiologists share warnings and tips. Continue reading…
VIRAL CONCERNS – As New Jersey investigates a local mumps outbreak, infectious disease experts discuss symptoms, treatment and prevention. Continue reading…
EYE ON HEALTH – A doctor explains the common causes and treatments for bloodshot eyes. Continue reading…
SECRETS TO LONGEVITY – These five lifestyle behaviors can extend your life, according to Dr. Gary Small of Hackensack Meridian Health. Continue reading…
BIRD FLU? – Parrot flu has caused several deaths in Europe. Experts weigh in on whether it’s a concern for the U.S. Continue reading…
OPTIMIZE YOUR ZZZs – Discover the 6 biomarkers that can influence your sleep – along with tips on how to optimize them. Continue reading…
