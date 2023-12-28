Birth of ‘miracle twins,’ 5 resolutions for wellness, and 9 mental health predictions
CHRISTMAS DELIVERY – An Alabama woman with a double uterus delivered twin babies, one from each womb. Her doctors share the details.Continue reading…
FRECKLE FACTS – Here’s what really causes the pigmented spots, according to the experts.Continue reading…
BACK TO BASICS – A longevity expert shares 5 tips for a healthier 2024, with a focus on “tried and true” steps to wellness. Continue reading…
UNDER PRESSURE – A new procedure has been shown to control treatment-resistant hypertension. Here’s how it works.Continue reading…
POSITIVE CASE – Colorado’s first case of measles in four years was confirmed in Denver. Continue reading…
HEALTHY MINDSET – A psychotherapist shares 9 predictions for mental health trends in 2024.Continue reading…
ANIMAL THERAPY – For adults over 50, pets could be the best medicine for cognitive health, a new study finds.Continue reading…
‘GROUNDBREAKING’ VACCINE – A new Moderna vaccine is personalized to each tumor for improved survival. A doctor shares the details.Continue reading…
SAVING SANTA – Dennis Vaughan, aka Santa Claus, reunited with the medical team who saved his life after a critical cardiac event. Continue reading…
