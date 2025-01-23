Bird flu proves fatal to cats: Here’s how to protect your pets

Several human cases of avian flu (H5N1) have been reported around the U.S., and the virus has also proven to be fatal to felines.

Dozens of cats have reportedly contracted the virus since the start of the current outbreak in March 2024.

While bird flu has some people worried about eating certain human foods, what does this mean for the safety of your pet’s food?

AS BIRD FLU SPREADS, CDC RECOMMENDS FASTER ‘SUBTYPING’ TO CATCH MORE CASES

Jim Keen, DVM, director of vet sciences at the Center for a Humane Economy in Maryland, noted that infected cats have shown respiratory and neurological symptoms.

Felines are “extremely susceptible” to the current strain that has been circulating in waterfowl and domestic poultry, he told Fox News Digital.

Domestic cats can be exposed to and infected by bird flu through contact with infected wild birds or poultry, alive or dead, according to experts. Contact with infected dairy cattle and their milk can also cause infection.

“Outdoor cats, feral cats and wild cats may kill and eat wild birds that are sick with bird flu,” Keen added.

IS IT SAFE TO EAT EGGS AMID BIRD FLU OUTBREAKS?

Cats can also be infected with bird flu by eating raw poultry or unpasteurized dairy products, like raw cat food or raw milk.

Although there have not been reports of dogs being infected with bird flu in the U.S., according to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), there have been fatal cases in other countries – but canines usually exhibit mild symptoms and low mortality compared to cats.

Industry standards

While the FDA is currently investigating contamination of raw cat food, Keen reassured that commercial cat food that does not contain raw poultry products “should be safe.”

The FDA released an advisory on Jan. 17 stating the need for cat and dog food manufacturers – who are regulated by the FDA and use uncooked or unpasteurized ingredients from poultry or cattle – to “reanalyze their food safety plans” to include bird flu as a “known or reasonably foreseeable hazard.”

“The FDA is tracking cases of H5N1 in domestic and wild cats in California, Colorado, Oregon and Washington State that are associated with eating contaminated food products,” the notice read.

Fox News Digital reached out to the FDA for comment.

LOUISIANA REPORTS FIRST BIRD FLU-RELATED HUMAN DEATH IN US

Dr. Andrea Y. Tu, chief of veterinary behavior medicine at Heart of Chelsea Veterinary Group in New York, shared with Fox News Digital that there has been a lack of regulations regarding raw foods, which have grown in popularity among pet owners.

In most cases, pet food that is freeze-dried or raw has not been heated to a hot enough temperature (165 degrees) for the virus to be killed off, meaning these diets “are not safe,” Tu cautioned.

“The medical community … does not recommend raw foods,” she said. “And especially now with the risk of the highly pathogenic avian influenza, we do have evidence showing this is not safe.”

Keeping your pets safe

The risk of mortality in domestic cats infected with bird flu can be as high as 67%, according to Tu.

Pet owners should consider taking a few cautionary measures to ensure the animals’ safety.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR HEALTH NEWSLETTER

For cats especially, experts recommend keeping them indoors to prevent access to infected birds, especially in regions where cases have been confirmed.

“This virus has been reported in house mice as well,” Tu said. “Cats are going to hunt, so trying to keep them away from undocumented sources of food is probably my top recommendation.”

For more Health articles, visit www.foxnews.com/health

Both Keen and Tu advised against feeding pets raw milk, raw cream or raw pet food.

“If you are cooking your own food at home for your pets, make sure it is heated up to a temperature of 165 degrees,” Tu reiterated.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

If you suspect that your pet has contracted bird flu, contact your veterinarian.