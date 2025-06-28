Billionaire’s death after swallowing bee raises questions about rare cardiac reaction

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

On June 12, a prominent billionaire from India, Sunjay Kapur, died suddenly at the age of 53 in Windsor, England, according to multiple reports.

Kapur was the chairman of Sona Comstar, an Indian automotive components manufacturer.

His close friend, business consultant Suhel Seth, confirmed Kapur’s death in a post on X that same day.

“Deeply saddened at the passing of @sunjaykapur: he passed away earlier today in England: a terrible loss and deepest condolences to his family and to his colleagues @sonacomstar …Om Shanti,” Seth wrote.

In the following days, it was revealed that Kapur died while playing polo. Multiple outlets reported that he collapsed after swallowing a bee mid-match, potentially triggering a fatal heart attack.

No official source for the billionaire confirmed that a bee caused the heart attack. Fox News Digital reached out to Sona Comstar for comment.

“It’s not possible to comment with any specificity about this particular case without a thorough review of the forensics,” Dr. Nishant Kalra, an Ohio cardiologist and regional chief medical officer at VitalSolution — an Ingenovis Health company that offers cardiovascular and anesthesiology services to hospitals — told Fox News Digital.

Swallowing a bee can, in very rare cases, precipitate a heart attack, he confirmed — “but only through specific mechanisms.”

The primary risk is not from the act of swallowing itself, but from the possibility of a bee sting to either the upper airway or the oropharynx (the part of the mouth that includes the back of the tongue, tonsils and soft palate), which can introduce venom into the body, according to Kalra.

If the individual is allergic, this can trigger anaphylaxis, which may cause “profound hypotension, arrhythmias or even acute coronary syndromes,” Kalra said — a phenomenon known as Kounis syndrome.

This syndrome can result from a coronary event (any adverse medical event related to the coronary arteries, which supply blood to the heart) occurring in combination with anaphylactic or allergic reactions.

This can pose a risk even to individuals who do not have pre-existing coronary artery disease.

The American Academy of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology notes that cardiac anaphylaxis can cause reduced blood flow to the heart (myocardial ischemia) and irregular heartbeats (arrhythmias) when triggered by an allergy to insect venom.

However, these cases are incredibly rare, according to experts.

“The general population should not be concerned about this as a common risk,” Kapur told Fox News Digital. “Fatal cardiac events following bee stings are rare and typically occur in individuals with known venom hypersensitivity or underlying cardiac disease.”

Most bee stings, even in the oropharynx, result in local reactions, though airway compromise is a concern if significant swelling occurs, he added.

Those who experience allergic symptoms following a sting should seek immediate medical attention.