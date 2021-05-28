Biden says 165M adults received COVID-19 vaccine dose

President Joe Biden said Friday that 62% of U.S. adults have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine with about a month to go before his July 4 goal of hitting 70%. Biden, who was in Virginia alongside Gov. Ralph Northam, said that 10 states had already reached the 70% milestone.

“More than 165 million Americans so far have done their patriotic duty,” Biden said. “165 million have gotten at least one shot.”

Biden said that 51% of all U.S. adults are now fully vaccinated, with the rate jumping to 75% among seniors. He said that rates included people of all races and that the administration was continuing in its efforts to reach those who haven’t gotten a shot, and eliminate access issues.

“If we succeed, we can celebrate our independence from the virus together on the Fourth of July as we celebrate independence as a nation,” he said.

Biden said that the country is now averaging less than 22,000 cases per day, down from 184,000 when he entered office.

“Deaths have dropped by 85%,” he said. “Tens of thousands of moms and dads, grandpas and grandmas, brothers, sisters, neighbors, friends are still with us today who would otherwise have been lost.”

Biden applauded Virginia’s efforts and said the state is inching closer to the 70% vaccination goal each day, and seeing a 93% decline in cases.

“The days get brighter and brighter,” he said. “But let me be clear, we’re not done yet. We have to reach those who are not vaccinated and make it as easy as possible for them to get protected.”