Biden expected to announce additional 200M COVID-19 vaccine doses secured, report says

President Joe Biden on Thursday is expected to announce that the White House has secured an additional 200 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine, according to a report.

The president is expected to make the announcement during his tour at the National Institutes of Health in Bethesda, Maryland, on Thursday, the Washington Post first reported, citing three sources familiar with the matter.

The expected news comes after Biden on Jan. 26 said the government had planned to purchase the additional 200 million doses, with 100 million coming from Pfizer and German company BioNTech, the maker of the first COVID-19 vaccine to see emergency use approval in the U.S., and 100 million from Moderna, the maker of the second vaccine to see emergency use approval.

The additional doses will increase the country’s vaccine supply by about 50%, to 600 million total doses, according to the Post. In the race to vaccinate Americans as quickly as possible, the additional doses will be used to innoculate another 300 million people, as both jabs require two doses.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.