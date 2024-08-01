Biden cognitive health concerns: What did Kamala Harris know? Experts warn of denial dangers

A majority of voters believe that Vice President Kamala Harris knew about — and covered up — President Biden’s reported cognitive health issues.

That’s according to a YouGov/Times of London poll that surveyed 1,170 registered voters on July 22 and July 23.

Among those who believe Biden’s health issues were kept under wraps, 92% said they think the vice president was well aware of the situation.

DOCTORS REACT AFTER BIDEN’S LIVE ADDRESS TO THE NATION: A CONCERNING ‘LACK OF EMOTION‘

Overall, 68% of respondents believe Biden’s decline was on Harris’ radar.

“There’s no way for me to know what went through Kamala’s head or what her experience has been dealing with Joe Biden,” Jonathan Alpert, a psychotherapist and author based in New York City, told Fox News Digital.

“Perhaps seeing him on a regular basis made it difficult for her to pick up on any changes,” said Alpert, who has not treated Biden.

“Of course, this is just speculation, and we do not know of any formal diagnosis.”

Judy Gaman, CEO of Executive Medicine of Texas, a luxury medical services provider in Southlake, previously spoke with Fox News Digital about the failure of those around Biden to seek help for the president.

JOE BIDEN’S HEALTH: LEADERSHIP ABILITY QUESTIONS MOUNT AS OVAL OFFICE SPEECH GAVE NO REASON FOR EXITING RACE

“Either they are in denial and have watched this take place over a period of time, so they are less sensitive to the contrast, or they are fully aware but can’t bear the thought of what happens to the family (on many levels) if Joe is no longer president,” said Gaman, who also has never treated the current commander-in-chief.

Biden health concerns

Although there’s long been debate about potential signs of cognitive decline, the issue came to the forefront after the June 27 presidential debate, when Biden sparked concerns with his sometimes incoherent speech and unclear train of thought on national live television.

The president, who is 81, has also appeared to “freeze” on stage during public appearances on more than one occasion.

In mid-July, Biden tested positive for COVID-19, and was said to experience upper respiratory symptoms that included “rhinorhea (runny nose) and non-productive cough, with general malaise,” according to a statement on the White House’s website.

On July 23, Dr. Kevin O’Connor, the president’s personal physician, released a letter stating that Biden’s symptoms had resolved and that he would “continue to be monitored for any recurrence of illness.”

68% of poll respondents believe Biden’s decline was on Harris’ radar.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre has stated that Biden has seen a neurologist multiple times as part of routine health exams, but that he is not being treated for any neurological disorders.

Dangers of denial

Outside the political arena, it is common for family members and loved ones to avoid facing signs of cognitive decline and potential dementia, experts say.

“Ask any family who has dealt with Alzheimer’s, dementia or Parkinson’s, and they will tell you that what we are seeing play out [here] is classic with most families who face this,” said Gaman, whose own mother struggled with Alzheimer’s disease.

“His story just happens to be playing out on the big stage,” Gaman added. “Remember, everyone rallying around Biden and covering up the truth has something personal to gain by him continuing to hold office.”

In some cases, Alpert noted, signs may be genuinely missed.

EARLY DEMENTIA OFTEN HAS A SURPRISING WARNING SIGN, REPORT SAYS: ‘FINANCIAL CONSEQUENCES’

“Generally speaking, family members who see their loved one on a regular basis don’t always pick up on the cognitive decline as perceptively as those who might just see someone on occasion,” he said.

“For example, someone seeing Grandma once a year during the holiday season is more likely to pick up on a decline than if they were seeing her monthly.”

“If family members and close associates are in denial about a loved one’s cognitive decline, it can delay diagnosis and treatment.”

That’s because cognitive decline is usually gradual in the beginning, he noted.

“Early signs might be subtle and perhaps mistaken as normal aging or stress.”

In other cases, the person experiencing the decline may find ways to adapt and develop strategies to compensate for the cognitive difficulties, according to Alpert, which can make the symptoms less obvious to close family and friends.

Experts agree that a denial of someone’s cognitive decline doesn’t do the person any favors.

“If family members and close associates are in denial about a loved one’s cognitive decline, it can delay diagnosis and treatment of the person,” Alpert warned.

FDA APPROVES NEW DRUG FOR ALZHEIMER’S DISEASE

“Dismissing an obvious issue as ‘just a bad day’ or saying ‘everyone forgets from time to time’ doesn’t help the person, and will only slow access to resources and proper management of the condition,” he added.

Delaying treatment can also pose safety risks, experts agree.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“Although in the short term it might be easier to look the other way, ultimately denial leads to more stress for the loved one as the condition worsens,” Alpert said.

“Sometimes, getting a proper medical diagnosis provides the clinical validation necessary for the patient to actually feel understood.”

In Alpert’s practice, he said he sometimes has patients who experience a host of symptoms, but don’t know exactly what is going on.

“Once I confirm the diagnosis, they feel a bit relieved to know that their symptoms are real and part of a medical or psychological disorder, and not just made up,” he said.

In Biden’s case, denial of a possible cognitive disorder isn’t just dangerous for the president, but also for the country as a whole, experts say.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR HEALTH NEWSLETTER

If Biden is experiencing cognitive decline, failure to get him the medical attention he needs could be putting his health in danger, according to Gaman.

“From the standpoint of the country, we need to address this as a health crisis and not a political crisis,” she said.

Gaman also noted that if Biden does have one of these conditions, he may not understand the need to ask for help.

“This is a prime opportunity to increase funding for research, raise awareness and encourage others dealing with this to come out of denial.”

We need to “encourage others dealing with this to come out of denial.”

Gaman noted that she is not claiming to diagnose the president, but rather asking that the country open up the discussion on neurodegenerative disease, “especially since it’s on the rise.”

Fox News Digital reached out to the Harris campaign requesting comment but did not receive a response.

For more Health articles, visit www.foxnews/health

In response to earlier outreach from Fox News Digital, the White House press office said that “health was not a factor” in Biden’s decision to withdraw from the 2024 presidential race.

“He looks forward to finishing his term and delivering more historic results for the American people,” the White House said in its statement.