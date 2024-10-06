Best friends have babies on the same day, at the same hospital: ‘Can’t make this stuff up’

Two best friends in Florida got to experience one of life’s most meaningful experiences together — becoming mothers — and it was caught on camera.

It started in May 2024, when Carolynn Shada announced her pregnancy to her best friend, Kali Gaynor — only to get a surprise of her own when her friend said she was also expecting.

“Our due dates were eight days apart, so we always joked around with the idea that we all could be at the hospital at the same time,” she wrote on Instagram.

“NEVER did we ever think our BOYS would be born on the same day.”

Yet that’s exactly what happened — in August, the best friends went into labor and delivered their baby boys on the same day, in the same hospital.

“Her precious baby boy was born a bit after 12AM on Tuesday,” Shada wrote of her friend.

“The hospital we were at was at a max capacity, so a few hours after she birthed her baby they moved her to triage. As morning rolls around, I head to the hospital and was placed in the EXACT room she delivered her baby in. My son was born later that afternoon with the same midwife group.”

“You can’t make this stuff up!”

