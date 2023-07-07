Beach pollution warning, pink eye prevention and how teeth-brushing can boost the brain

TROUBLE IN PARADISE? – Over half of U.S. beaches were shown to contain unsafe levels of fecal contamination. Experts weigh in. Continue reading…

BEDTIME BACTERIA -Sheets and pillowcases may have an alarming amount of hidden germs. Continue reading…

SUN SAFETY – Here’s what to know about skin health in summer. Continue reading…

INFECTION ALERT – Protect yourself from measles before summer travel. Continue reading…

DANGEROUS FORMULA – Bacteria in baby formula is linked to infant infections. Here’s what to know. Continue reading…

BRUSHING FOR BRAIN HEALTH – Another reason to take good care of your teeth. Continue reading…

SPINAL HEALTH -Causes, symptoms and treatments for scoliosis. Continue reading…

LIFESAVING POLICIES – Athletes, lawmakers and health experts unite to promote CPR and AED training. Continue reading…

AN EYE ON HEALTH – Recognize, treat and prevent pink eye with these expert tips. Continue reading…

