Baylor University sees possible coronavirus case in student: officials

A student at Baylor University in Waco, Texas, has possibly been infected with a China-linked coronavirus that’s killed at least 81 people and sickened thousands of others. The student, who was not identified, recently traveled to China, officials with the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District and the university recently confirmed.

The student has since been moved into an “isolated room on campus as a precaution,” Baylor University officials said in a news release, adding faculty services “thoroughly sanitized the student’s residence hall room, as well as the residence hall where the individual lived.”

“The student is being monitored by Baylor, state and local health officials. The University also is working with the student to make sure needs are being met during the isolation period,” officials said.

The student is “doing well with minimal symptoms,” according to the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District.

Baylor said officials are awaiting test results from the Centers for Disease Control and Infection (CDC) that will confirm if the student is indeed infected with 2019-nCoV, or the novel coronavirus.

Though officials said the risk to the public and other Baylor students is low, the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District noted that health officials are “working to identify all those who may have come in contact with the suspected case.” Signs of the novel coronavirus have been reported to include fever and respiratory symptoms such as coughing and shortness of breath.

It was not immediately clear where the student had traveled in China, or if he or she had been to Wuhan, the center of the outbreak. No other details were released.

The news comes after additional U.S. cases of coronavirus were confirmed over the weekend, bringing the nation’s tally to five. All cases were among people who traveled to Wuhan.

The three previously reported cases were a patient in Orange County, California; a man in his 30s in Washington state; and a woman in her 60s from Chicago. Two new cases were reported Sunday, one in Los Angeles County in California and one in Maricopa County, Arizona.

The U.S. patients generally have been reported to be in good condition and were hospitalized in isolation for monitoring.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.