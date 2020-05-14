Banana rotting in desk drawer during coronavirus shutdown 'makin me feel anxious,' employee tweets

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

With millions throughout the world working from home amid coronavirus shutdown measures, one thought likely absent from people’s minds is: What perishables left behind might be rotting away in empty offices?

Staying at home has afforded people the luxury of not having to worry if they left their garage door open, or stove on, but one woman from the United Kingdom did show some concern over a nine-week-old banana she had forgotten to take home when she left her office.

Mhairi-Louise Brennan, of Glasgow, Scotland, had an anxiety-riddled realization Tuesday that she left the fruit inside a desk drawer for safekeeping — before the coronavirus pandemic brought work to a halt for her employer.

“Knowin there is a banana in my desk drawer in work, which has been there since a week before lockdown is makin me feel anxious,” she wrote on Twitter in a post that went viral.

Users on Twitter had some fun with her fear that was now public, in addition to speculating what the fruit might look like in its likely decomposed state.

“Anxious, it must be driving you bananas,” one user joked.

“If it’s any consolation, it’ll no longer be a banana in any sort of recognizable form,” another wrote.

Following her newfound social media fame over a banana, and the need to give herself and the online public closure, Brennan decided to venture back ot the office to see exactly what a nine-week-old banana would look like.

She took a video of her opening the drawer and discovering the blackened and decomposed fruit, which thankfully had yet to see its insides ooze out of its protective peel.

“The unknown was killing me so I’ve drove to work to see wit the damage was. I present…a 9 week old banana,” Brennan wrote. “Safe to say its deed [sic].”

“I came here from the viral tweet hoping for a resolution. Thanks for following through,” one user on Twitter wrote in response to seeing the banana.

“It looks how I feel during this lockdown,” one user said.

Another simply replied: “RIP that banana.”

In the U.K., while England is easing lockdown restrictions, Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland are going at a slower pace and sticking with the “Stay Home” message, partly because the epidemic is at different stages in different parts of the country.

Britain has seen more than 230,985 confirmed coronavirus cases and at least 33,264 deaths from the virus as of Thursday, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

Fox News’ Lucia I. Suarez Sang contributed to this story.