Babies born in 2025 will begin Gen Beta, a brand-new generation

Babies born in the year 2025 will begin the newest generation – Generation Beta.

Following Generation Alpha (2010 to 2024), Gen Beta will comprise a new group of kids born between 2025 and 2039.

The Australian research firm McCrindle predicted that Gen Beta will make up 16% of the world’s population by 2035, and many will live to see the 22nd century.

The research and analysis group, led by demographer and futurist Mark McCrindle, wrote in an article that Gen Beta “represents a pivotal chapter in our evolving world.”

“We named them Alpha and Beta to signify not just new generations, but the first generations that will be shaped by an entirely different world,” McCrindle stated.

Gen Beta will face a variety of fast-changing global factors, like evolving technology, societal challenges, sustainability and climate, experts say.

As Gen Beta will mostly be the children of younger millennials and older Gen Zers, their parents will prioritize “adaptability, equality and eco-consciousness in their parenting,” McCrindle predicted.

“This will result in Generation Beta being more globally minded, community-focused and collaborative than ever before,” the article reads. “Their upbringing will emphasize the importance of innovation not just for convenience, but for solving the pressing challenges of their time.”

High-tech kids

As artificial intelligence grows in prevalence and access to technology continues to increase, Gen Beta’s digital and physical worlds will be “seamless,” according to analysts.

“Generation Beta will live in an era where AI and automation are fully embedded in everyday life — from education and workplaces to health care and entertainment,” McCrindle wrote.

The research group predicted that Gen Beta will likely be the first generation to experience autonomous transportation “at scale,” as well as wearable health technologies and immersive virtual environments as “standard aspects of daily life.”

“Their formative years will be marked by a greater emphasis on personalization — AI algorithms will tailor their learning, shopping and social interactions in ways we can only begin to imagine today.”

As Gen Beta kids enter a world of “always-on technology,” digital interactions will be key to social connections, education and careers, the analysts noted.

“We predict Generation Beta will embody the balance between hyper-connectivity and personal expression,” McCrindle said. “They’ll redefine what it means to belong, blending in-person relationships with global digital communities.”

Generational parenting

The fate of Gen Beta kids will largely hinge on their millennial and Gen Z parents, who welcome technology as a learning tool but are also wary of the risks of overexposure, according to experts.

Educational psychologist and parenting expert Dr. Michele Borba noted that parents will need to pay attention to what Gen Beta needs to thrive.

“The DNA of children doesn’t change, but the culture does – and it has a dramatic impact on how kids turn out,” California-based Borba said in an interview with Fox News Digital.

“That said, you can’t change the world, but you can change how you’re parenting.”

“The first step [for parents] is to recognize the changes that are happening … so they can make sure they’re raising a strong generation of kids who can handle a new world,” she added.

Gen Beta will be a “generation of digital natives,” born into a world where their chores, shopping and even homework can be done for them, according to the psychologist.

“Critical thinking, collaboration, creativity and communication – those will all be impacted by AI,” Borba predicted.

She suggested that parents teach their Gen Beta kids to be adaptable, as things like technology and job markets will see major changes in their lifetime.

Borba also encouraged parents to remain calm during uncertain times, as children will mirror that response.

The psychologist also stressed the importance of children getting enough social interaction, especially if they don’t have siblings.

“What’s crucial to the well-being of our children is strong social relationships,” she said.

Social regression has already impacted the youngest generations, Borba warned, resulting in shorter attention spans and a fear of taking risks.

For parents raising kids of an entirely new generation, she went on, it’s essential to pinpoint and nurture their strengths.

“Figure out who your kid is,” she advised. “From a very early age, figure out what drives them, not what you want them to become.”

Fox News Digital reached out to McCrindle requesting comment.