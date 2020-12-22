Azar, Fauci receive Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine

Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar rolled up his sleeve and received his first dose of Moderna’s recently-approved COVID-19 vaccine, following six critical care workers who received the jab at a National Institutes of Health (NIH) kickoff event on Tuesday.

He was followed by Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s leading infectious disease expert, as well as NIH Director Francis Collins, M.D., Ph.D., and NIH Office of Research Services Director Colleen McGowan and additional health care workers who would be vaccinated throughout the day.

Fauci called it “an honor” to be a part of the NIH vaccine development and research process.

The first critical care worker to receive the vaccine was a respiratory therapist who has been with the NIH for 23 years. He gave a thumbs up after the vaccine was administered.

Each person who was vaccinated was then taken to another location for 30 minutes to be observed for potential adverse reactions.

Hours before the event, Azar told Fox & Friends co-hosts, “This was invented by our scientists at NIH, partnered with Moderna, so I want to be there with the team as well as with our brave health care workers at our clinical center at NIH to get vaccinated by the NIH vaccine.”

