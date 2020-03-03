Army implements coronavirus screening for recruits

The Army began screening recruits Tuesday at its four basic training posts for the new coronavirus, officials said.

The enhanced screening will impact as many as 1,000 recruits a week on the four bases at Fort Benning, Ga.; Fort Sill, Okla.; Fort Jackson, S.C., and Fort Leonard Wood, Mo.

Personnel at the facilities spent Monday rehearsing the new measures and learning how to spot symptoms, said Army Gen. Paul Funk, head of the Army’s Training and Doctrine Command.

“We’re using prudent measures to ensure we are screening,” he said at the Pentagon.

The Army did not immediately return messages from Fox News for comment on the matter.

Recruits will be asked a series of questions to gauge whether they could be infected. Some include if they have traveled to parts of Asia, if they’ve been in contact with anyone who had the virus and if they have exhibited symptoms.

If they say “no” to all the questions and their temperatures are under 99.5 degrees, they will be allowed to begin training. If they say “yes” and have a temperature above 99.5 degrees, they are taken for further medical screening on the bases.

No recruits have tested positive for the virus as of Tuesday. One 23-year-old soldier stationed in South Korea tested positive last month.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.