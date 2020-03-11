Arkansas sees first coronavirus case

Arkansas has joined a seemingly growing number of states that have confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus, which has infected more than 1,000 people in the U.S. to date.

A spokesperson for the Arkansas Department of Health confirmed the presumptive positive case to Fox News on Wednesday.

“We can confirm we have the first presumptive case of COVID-19 in Arkansas and it will be sent to the [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] for confirmation,” the spokesperson said.

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson also announced the case during a news conference on Wednesday, saying the patient is hospitalized in Pine Bluff and has a “history of out-of-state travel,” according to a local news station. It wasn’t immediately clear where he or she traveled to, but at least two cases in the U.S. — one in Nevada and one in North Carolina — had recently visited Washington State, which has experienced an outbreak of the virus in recent weeks.

There are now more than 1,000 cases of the novel virus in the U.S., with more than 30 states reporting cases.

