Arizona toddler pronounced dead after pool accident now listed in critical, family says

An Arizona 1-year-old who was allegedly pronounced dead after a tragic pool accident has now been listed in critical condition after her mother spotted signs of life in the girl and alerted hospital staff. Lillian Talboys, who is one of seven siblings, was reportedly playing in the backyard with several of her brothers on Dec. 20 when she slipped and fell into the pool.

According to a GoFundMe set up by the family, an older sibling inside heard the younger boys calling for help, and jumped into the water to pull his sister out.

GIRL, 6, CELEBRATES CANCER-FREE CHRISTMAS AFTER 2-YEAR LEUKEMIA BATTLE

“Lillian’s mother immediately started CPR and chest compressions,” according to the fundraising page. “Lillian coughed up water but was unresponsive.”

Paramedics arrived and continued life-saving measures while transporting her to Cardon Children’s Medical Center, where she was allegedly pronounced dead.

“Her mother thought she felt a faint heartbeat and the hospital staff again tried to continue to revive Lillian,” according to the fundraising post. “She was pronounced dead for the second time before noon. Lillian and her mother were then moved to a room where they were waiting for the medical examiner to arrive. Her mother insisted that she had a heartbeat, as she instinctively placed her hand on her baby’s chest and felt a beating heart.”

The post claims that the girl’s mother also documented her skin color returning to a pink hue and that she grasped her mother’s hand and moved slightly.

MOM SAYS THIS CHRISTMAS COULD BE HER LAST FOLLOWING SHOCKING DIAGNOSIS: ‘I’LL FIGHT WITH EVERYTHING I’VE GOT’

“Efforts then continued to resuscitate and a CT scan ordered,” the family said, on the fundraising page. “She is now in critical condition with a steady heartbeat, on a ventilator, heart and lung bypass machine so her little body can rest after several attempts to resuscitate.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A Mesa Police Department detective called the incident “tragic,” and told AZFamily.com that there “are no suspicious circumstances.”

An unidentified officer reportedly told Fox 10 Phoenix that Lillian is currently alive and in “very critical condition.”

The girl’s father told 12 News that his daughter is “fighting, fighting, fighting.”