Arizona sets coronavirus record with more than 12,000 cases reported in single day

Arizona reached a grim milestone on Tuesday when more than 12,000 new cases of the novel coronavirus were reported in a single day.

As of Tuesday, the state reported an estimated 12,314 new cases of COVID-19 — a record. The increase brings Arizona’s total number of cases to date to 378,157.

The state’s percent positive rate — or the number of people in the state who received a positive test result for COVID-19 — is at 10.6% as of Tuesday, according to data from the Arizona Department of Health Services.

The numbers come as the coronavirus is surging across the country, with the U.S. on Tuesday reaching 15 million cases of COVID-19.

At 15,067,819, the U.S. leads the world with the most cases of COVID-19. It also leads the world in the most coronavirus fatalities with some 285,190 lives lost, per estimates from Johns Hopkins University.

“The epidemic in the U.S. is punishing. It’s widespread,” Dr. Michael Ryan, the World Health Organization’s emergencies chief, said during a Monday news conference. “It’s quite frankly, shocking, to see one to two persons a minute die in the U.S. — a country with a wonderful, strong health system (and) amazing technological capacities.”

Other states across the country have set coronavirus records in recent days, including both Nevada and Maine that also saw single-day highs in the past week.