Arizona resident dies of pneumonic plague, the first deadly case in area in nearly 20 years

An Arizona resident died of pneumonic plague, becoming the first person to succumb to the disease in the area in nearly 20 years, according to officials.

The victim, who was not identified, lived in Coconino County, which includes Flagstaff, local officials said.

The last recorded death in Coconino County was in 2007. Only about seven people are diagnosed in the U.S. each year, and most cases are concentrated in the western states.

In the U.S., it’s most likely to be found in rural areas of northern New Mexico, northern Arizona, southern Colorado, California, southern Oregon and western Nevada, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The disease is most commonly found in Africa.

Pneumonic plague, which affects the lungs, is the deadliest form of the disease. Although the plague killed millions of Europeans during the Black Death of the 14th century, it is now easily treated with antibiotics.

Pneumonic plague causes severe pneumonia and respiratory failure, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

Bubonic plague is the most common form of the disease, affecting the lymph nodes. Septicemic plague is the least common form of the disease and affects the bloodstream.

The plague is usually transmitted through flea bites from wild rodents or contact with an infected animal, and it can even spread person-to-person through the air.

The Arizona Department of Health Services did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.