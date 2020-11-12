Amid coronavirus surge, Colorado hospitals could see staffing shortages: report

As coronavirus cases continue to increase in Colorado, hospitals across the state are seeing staffing shortages, according to a local report.

COVID-19 cases in Colorado have surged in recent weeks, with some 22,000 new cases of the virus reported in the state last week alone. The rise in cases coincides with an estimated 24% of hospitals across Colorado expected to experience staffing shortages within the next week, local station KRDO reported.

“We are unfortunately seeing more of them getting sick right now or needing to quarantine and that’s really a result of this increased community spread that we are seeing all around the state,” Cara Welch of the Colorado Hospital Association told the outlet.

“They are out amongst their community and so we are seeing that level of community spread really start to impact our staffing levels in our hospitals,” she added.

The news comes as COVID-19 cases and related hospitalizations surge across the country. Earlier this week, hospitalizations hit a record high in the U.S., with some states seeing hospitals reach capacity limits. In rural areas and small hospitals, in particular, medical administrators are scrambling to find enough nursing help.

To date, Colorado has reported more than 142,000 cases of the novel virus, with some 2,443 lives lost to COVID-19, according to state health data.

