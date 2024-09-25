Amid Brett Favre’s Parkinson’s diagnosis, neurologist discusses how concussions impact risk

Football legend Brett Favre, 54, announced on Tuesday that he has been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease.

The NFL Hall of Famer referenced the diagnosis while speaking at a congressional hearing on federal welfare reform, during which he mentioned his investment in a company making a “breakthrough concussion drug.”

Favre, who spent 16 of his 20 NFL seasons with the Green Bay Packers, has openly discussed experiencing “thousands” of concussions over the course of his football career.

What is Parkinson’s?

Parkinson’s disease (PD) is a neurodegenerative disorder that affects movement, leading to tremors, stiffness, slow gait, balance issues and other symptoms.

Non-motor symptoms can include depression, anxiety, hallucinations, apathy, sleep disorders, loss of smell, digestive issues and orthostatic hypotension (a sudden drop in blood pressure when standing up), according to the Parkinson’s Foundation.

Nearly one million people are living with the disease in the U.S., and a projected 1.2 million will have received diagnoses by 2030.

There is no one known cause of Parkinson’s disease, but there are factors that could increase risk. For most cases of the disease, the cause is unknown.

A person who is diagnosed without cause has what is called idiopathic Parkinson’s disease, according to Healthline.

The risk increases with age, but about 4% of patients are diagnosed before turning 50.

Men are at a higher risk, and are 1.5 times more likely to be diagnosed than women, per the Foundation.

While there is no cure for PD, patients can sometimes manage their symptoms with medications, surgery and lifestyle changes.

The main medication used to relieve Parkinson’s symptoms is levodopa, which helps to replenish dopamine in the brain, according to the National Institutes of Health (NIH).

Some people are also prescribed dopamine agonists, enzyme inhibitors, amantadine and anticholinergic drugs, the source stated.

A healthy diet, exercise, massage therapy and physical, occupational and speech therapies can also help with symptoms related to Parkinson’s disease.

While Parkinson’s is not directly fatal, complications of the disease are rated as the 14th cause of death in the country, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The concussion connection

Dr. Joey Gee, a neurologist with Providence Mission Hospital in Mission Viejo, California, said it is well-established that many neurological disorders — predominantly neurodegenerative disorders — can worsen or develop as a result of numerous head traumas and injuries over time.

“This can include everything from Alzheimer’s disease to Lou Gehrig’s disease, but a lot of emphasis has been on the development of Parkinson’s disease,” Gee told Fox News Digital.

“We know that persistent trauma to the brain can cause inflammatory changes and vascular disturbances.”

In relation to Parkinson’s disease, it can cause a disruption of an inflammatory protein called alpha-synuclein, he said.

In people with Parkinson’s, that protein forms into clumps in the spinal fluid called Lewy bodies, which is a marker of the disease.

“And then you may see early signs or symptoms related to Parkinson’s disease,” the neurologist noted.

Symptoms or progression of the disease can be worse for athletes who have experienced concussions or other head injuries, Gee confirmed.

“A number of scientific reports show that patients who have acquired Parkinson’s-related features from trauma may present earlier and may have more significant symptoms than those with Parkinson’s disease who did not have a head injury,” he told Fox News Digital.

“So there is a significant potential for earlier development in symptoms and inflammation of the brain.”

Fox News Digital reached out to Favre’s representatives for comment.

